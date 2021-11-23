Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 19,757 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,757 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,089,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after buying an additional 64,947 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 90.8% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 184,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 87,591 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $40.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.