Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 2,464 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,714,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,115 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,761,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,745,000 after purchasing an additional 405,403 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 62.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,750,000 after acquiring an additional 794,329 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 104.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 920,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 15.2% in the second quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,672,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,507,000 after purchasing an additional 220,050 shares in the last quarter.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $5,312,504.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $854,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

GWRE opened at $116.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.92. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

GWRE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America cut Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

