Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 97.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,430,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.5% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $344.98 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $95.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $347.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

