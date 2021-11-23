Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.73. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

