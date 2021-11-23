Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 89 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,759 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,973 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,521,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,537,000 after acquiring an additional 525,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after buying an additional 338,720 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $231.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $180.13 and a one year high of $241.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.48.

