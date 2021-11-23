Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Materion by 3,237.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 25,614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTRN opened at $92.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.41. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $57.25 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $388.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

