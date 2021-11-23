Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after acquiring an additional 144,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,314,477,000 after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after acquiring an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total transaction of $39,948,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $87,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,386 shares of company stock worth $501,771,069. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,946.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,857.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,699.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

