Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $9.09 Million Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,091 shares during the period. Navient accounts for about 2.3% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Navient worth $9,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Navient by 705.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 131,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 115,343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Navient during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 34.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 466,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after buying an additional 120,639 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Navient by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Navient by 97,167.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 76,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 76,762 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 27.93 and a quick ratio of 27.93. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

