Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,055 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average is $26.43.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Bank of America started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.08.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

