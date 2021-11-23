Global Social Chain (GSC) Market Cap Reaches $3.12 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $3.12 million and $177,390.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00047520 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.81 or 0.00234930 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00088779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,802,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

