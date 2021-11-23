Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.66 and last traded at $30.66. 11,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 19,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,213,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,374,000 after acquiring an additional 17,661 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.