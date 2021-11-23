Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.2% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $53,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,404,804,000 after buying an additional 131,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,572,657,000 after buying an additional 332,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,166,587,000 after buying an additional 215,805 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after purchasing an additional 881,104 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.57.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 192,658 shares of company stock worth $67,541,787 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $322.77. 159,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,985,385. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.38 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $317.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $348.45 and its 200-day moving average is $360.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

