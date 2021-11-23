Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $34,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 43,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.6% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

ABBV stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.51. The company had a trading volume of 256,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,829,064. The firm has a market cap of $209.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.07 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

