Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to post sales of $111.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.05 million. Golar LNG reported sales of $112.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $436.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $418.35 million to $444.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $475.24 million, with estimates ranging from $454.92 million to $511.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Golar LNG.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,605 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 13,189 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 404.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 59,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 47,795 shares during the period. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.82. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

