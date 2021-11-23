Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Purchased by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 24.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,129 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 204.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $240,000.

Shares of GEM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.94. 191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,925. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $42.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00.

