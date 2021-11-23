Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,642 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.07% of BRF worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in BRF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in BRF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in BRF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in BRF in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BRF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Brf S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

