Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,550 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth $39,345,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Safehold by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,399,000 after buying an additional 178,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Safehold by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after buying an additional 118,707 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Safehold by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Safehold by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after buying an additional 45,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAFE opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.01 and a 1-year high of $95.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.66.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.78 per share, with a total value of $499,947.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $2,225,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 872,754 shares of company stock valued at $65,913,182 and have sold 94,000 shares valued at $8,389,570. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist lifted their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.01.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

