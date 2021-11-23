Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 44.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,068 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Freedom were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Freedom by 131.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Freedom by 14.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Freedom by 55.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freedom by 13.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Freedom by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 6,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $379,685.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRHC opened at $70.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.05. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $72.43.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.53. Freedom had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 101.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

