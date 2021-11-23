Goodrich Petroleum Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,512 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 23,313% compared to the typical volume of 15 put options.

In other Goodrich Petroleum news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 14.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GDP. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $20.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

GDP traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $22.90. 733,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,565. Goodrich Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $329.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $58.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.07 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 39.91% and a positive return on equity of 131.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goodrich Petroleum will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

