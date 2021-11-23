GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 123,857.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,680 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in GoPro were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2,023.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $45,119.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,509 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,383 in the last three months. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

