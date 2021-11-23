Govi (GOVI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.29 Million

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Govi has a total market capitalization of $18.60 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Govi coin can now be bought for $1.92 or 0.00003358 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Govi has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Govi alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00068957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00073716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00091039 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,154.71 or 0.07267518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,961.97 or 0.99639138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,690,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Govi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Govi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Govi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Govi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.