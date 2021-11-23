Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Update

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,664,800 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the October 14th total of 2,050,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 489.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

GWLIF stock opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

