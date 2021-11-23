Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the October 14th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GWB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,609. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.08.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.34% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 504.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1,295.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

