Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Gap Up to $40.49

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.49, but opened at $41.87. Green Plains shares last traded at $40.49, with a volume of 680 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPRE. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.73.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $2,567,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 749,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after acquiring an additional 67,917 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,318,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period.

Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

