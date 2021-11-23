Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Price Target Cut to C$18.50

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GBNH. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Clarus Securities cut their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

GBNH stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,386. The firm has a market cap of $112.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39. Greenbrook TMS has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 278.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBNH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter worth about $3,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

