Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $137.38

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 137.38 ($1.79) and traded as low as GBX 129.44 ($1.69). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 133.50 ($1.74), with a volume of 707,175 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 135.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 137.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £702.94 million and a P/E ratio of -18.04.

In related news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £1,349,000 ($1,762,477.14).

About Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.