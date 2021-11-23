Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will report $3.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.32 billion. Group 1 Automotive reported sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year sales of $13.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.54 billion to $13.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.38 billion to $17.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.97 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on GPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,372 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 93,848.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 456,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 456,104 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33,316.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 243,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,831,000 after purchasing an additional 243,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,128,000 after purchasing an additional 218,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.0% in the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 329,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $205.96 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $115.19 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.30 and its 200-day moving average is $172.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

