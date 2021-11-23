Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 38.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 565,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Guess? were worth $14,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Guess? by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Guess? by 1.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Guess? by 4.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Guess? in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Guess? in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess? alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GES. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE GES opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. Guess?, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.51%.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess? Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.