Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives $50.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $35.11 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.19.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $1,435,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,017,949 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

