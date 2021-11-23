Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Cut to Sell at Societe Generale

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $0.50.

Shares of HMSNF opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Hammerson has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

