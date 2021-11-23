Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 52.33 ($0.68). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.66), with a volume of 35,818 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 14.41, a current ratio of 14.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Hansard Global’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.69%. Hansard Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.24%.

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

