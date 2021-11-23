Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 428 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock traded down $12.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $427.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,978. The company has a 50 day moving average of $442.48 and a 200-day moving average of $409.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $202.56 and a one year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.60.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

