Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 529 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.0% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 23.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after buying an additional 287,639 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE traded down $3.45 on Tuesday, reaching $170.79. 122,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,420,428. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $270.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.57. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

