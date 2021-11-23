Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 104.7% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 81.3% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter valued at about $1,822,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.0% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.60.

Shares of KRNT traded down $8.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,733. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $181.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.37 and a beta of 1.75.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

