Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 189 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.3% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $6.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.58. 349,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,795,510. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.21. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $930.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total value of $40,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $28,481,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,970,163 shares of company stock valued at $688,397,841. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

