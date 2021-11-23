Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $467.16. 339,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,326. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $356.17 and a 1 year high of $475.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $452.29 and a 200 day moving average of $440.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

