Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.92

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

HBRIY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harbour Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.01.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.