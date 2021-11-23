Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $51.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.3995 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.