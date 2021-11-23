Head-To-Head Contrast: Ecoark (ZEST) vs. Its Rivals

Ecoark (NASDAQ: ZEST) is one of 269 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ecoark to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of Ecoark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Ecoark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ecoark and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A Ecoark Competitors 2133 10668 15414 540 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 19.67%. Given Ecoark’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ecoark has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ecoark and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ecoark $15.56 million -$20.89 million -5.24 Ecoark Competitors $5.42 billion -$629.31 million -4.03

Ecoark’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Ecoark. Ecoark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ecoark and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecoark -52.21% -54.24% -28.34% Ecoark Competitors -31.94% -50.04% 5.42%

Risk and Volatility

Ecoark has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecoark’s rivals have a beta of 0.63, indicating that their average stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ecoark rivals beat Ecoark on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Ecoark Company Profile

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

