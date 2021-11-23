Head-To-Head Contrast: Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) vs. 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) and 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Singular Genomics Systems and 10x Genomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singular Genomics Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75 10x Genomics 0 3 5 0 2.63

Singular Genomics Systems currently has a consensus price target of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 110.21%. 10x Genomics has a consensus price target of $171.13, suggesting a potential upside of 15.82%. Given Singular Genomics Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Singular Genomics Systems is more favorable than 10x Genomics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and 10x Genomics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$27.94 million N/A N/A 10x Genomics $298.85 million 55.23 -$542.73 million ($4.23) -34.93

Singular Genomics Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 10x Genomics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.6% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of 10x Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of 10x Genomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and 10x Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singular Genomics Systems N/A -42.53% -26.83% 10x Genomics -99.17% -6.30% -5.03%

Summary

10x Genomics beats Singular Genomics Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products. Its single cell solutions runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell ATAC for measuring epigenetics comprising the physical organization of DNA; and single cell multiome ATAC + gene expression for measuring the genetic activity and epigenetic programming in the same cells across tens of thousands of cells in a single experiment. The company also provides visium spatial gene expression solution for measuring spatial gene expression patterns across a single tissue sample or gene expression and protein co-detection when combined with immunofluorescence. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10x Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

