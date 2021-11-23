Head-To-Head Survey: Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) and Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS)

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) and Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Quaint Oak Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quaint Oak Bancorp 16.79% 17.26% 1.03% Texas Community Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Quaint Oak Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quaint Oak Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quaint Oak Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quaint Oak Bancorp $22.98 million 1.68 $3.24 million $2.60 7.42 Texas Community Bancshares $12.36 million 4.08 $750,000.00 N/A N/A

Quaint Oak Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.

Summary

Quaint Oak Bancorp beats Texas Community Bancshares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the community banking. Its offers personal banking, personal lending, business banking, real estate, insurance, saving account, mortgages loans, auto, home, business & term life insurance, commercial loans and business lending. The company was founded on July 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Southampton, PA.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc. is based in Mineola, Texas.

