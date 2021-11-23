HedgeTrade Reaches Market Cap of $262.30 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 22nd. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $262.30 million and $75,083.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

