Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,998 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,992 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,876 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 195.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 534,424 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,512,000 after purchasing an additional 486,932 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 253,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

HLX stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.46 million, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $180.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

HLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

