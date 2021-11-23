Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Short Interest Update

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the October 14th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Hello Pal International from $1.87 to $2.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get Hello Pal International alerts:

Hello Pal International stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62. Hello Pal International has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

Hello Pal International, Inc engages in the provision of open social exchange language and learning mobile application and network. It designs, markets, and develops an international social networking HPI platform. The firm’s HPI platform provides the following services: Livestreaming Service; Gifts, Payments and Earnings; Matching and Chat; and Phrasebooks.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Pal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Pal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.