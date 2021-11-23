High Pines Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.83. 41,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,873. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $183.37 and a 12-month high of $243.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

