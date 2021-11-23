High Pines Wealth Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.9% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $5.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $335.41. 32,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total value of $416,103.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,619.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,332. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.