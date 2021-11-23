Hive Market Capitalization Achieves $469.45 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Hive coin can now be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00002105 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $469.45 million and $119.08 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hive has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000788 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001107 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 389,049,618 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.