Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCMLY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Holcim from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Holcim has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

