Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Decreases Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 0.8% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Enbridge by 0.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 226,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 13,119 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 59.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

ENB stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.58. The stock had a trading volume of 77,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310,561. The stock has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.02. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.46 and a 52-week high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

