Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,387,281,000 after purchasing an additional 875,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,011,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,901,000 after acquiring an additional 376,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,282 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,425,000 after acquiring an additional 244,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,533,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $5,515,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $2,962,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,521,442 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.82.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $105.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.49 and a 200 day moving average of $102.79.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

